Severe Winter Weather Hits Half The Nation: Michael J. Epstein Of The Epstein Law Firm Offers Guidance On Staying Safe And Knowing Your Legal Rights
Titled “Injured on Ice or by a Snow Plow in New Jersey? Know Your Legal Rights This Winter,”
“Winter injuries are often dismissed as minor accidents, but they can have long-term consequences,” said Epstein.“Property owners and municipalities have a legal duty to maintain safe conditions, and understanding your rights after an accident is critical for protecting yourself.”
The article also provides practical guidance for anyone injured in icy conditions, from documenting the scene to seeking medical attention and contacting a personal injury attorney promptly. Epstein stresses that timely action is essential, particularly in cases involving municipalities, where strict filing deadlines apply.
Michael J. Epstein is a New Jersey personal injury attorney dedicated to helping individuals injured due to negligence, unsafe property conditions, and preventable accidents. His latest article aims to empower residents with both safety tips and legal insights during the hazardous winter season.About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.
Based in Rochelle Park, NJ, The Epstein Law Firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle crashes, construction accidents, premises liability incidents, and other serious injury matters. The firm is recognized statewide for its litigation results and commitment to client advocacy.
