Dairy Poised To Help Meet Consumers Growing Demand For Protein

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer demand for foods and beverages with high protein levels continues to surge as a growing percentage of Americans focus on increasing their dietary protein. The sharp rise in demand is shifting buying habits and could ultimately transform the retail grocery space. Food and beverage manufacturers representing a host of product categories are moving quickly to respond with new product offerings and position themselves for success with protein-hungry consumers.

According to a new report from CoBank's Knowledge Exchange, this strong consumer demand for protein bodes well for the U.S. dairy industry, given the high protein levels and nutritional qualities in traditional dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt and cottage cheese. But for dairy processors, the opportunity extends well beyond staple products in the retail dairy case. Dairy-based ingredients are increasingly being used to boost protein content in a wide variety of products including baked goods, protein bars, ready-to-drink protein shakes and whey powders.

“The dairy industry is in a great position to help consumers meet their protein intake goals,” said Corey Geiger, lead dairy economist with CoBank.“Dairy products have a unique advantage because they contain all nine essential amino acids required in a human diet, making it a complete protein source. We expect more food and beverage manufacturers will take a cue from formulators that have already incorporated dairy-based ingredients into protein-centric product areas outside of the retail dairy case.”

Consumers of virtually all ages associate protein with an expanding array of health benefits, and the momentum behind protein has been building in recent years. In 2022, 59% of American consumers reported trying to consume more protein in their diet, according to the International Food Information Council. By 2023, the percentage had grown to 67% and in 2025, seven in 10 American consumers wanted their diets to include more protein content.

“Protein is top of mind for consumers in making a better-for-you purchase,” said Billy Roberts, senior food and beverage analyst with CoBank.“And dairy products' inherent benefits position them well to resonate with consumers, particularly those adjusting their diets for weight loss or to abide by the recently announced Dietary Guidelines.”

Opportunities abound as tailwinds fuel momentum

The new U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans announced on Jan. 7 increases the recommended daily allowance of dietary protein for adults from 0.8 grams to 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Increased usage of GLP-1 medications for weight loss is also sparking more widespread consumer interest in dietary protein. According to KFF, at least 12% of adults indicated they were taking GLP-1 medications in November 2025. That percentage is expected to climb even higher as less expensive pill forms of the weight-loss medication are set to debut this year.

A study by Cornell University found that GLP-1 users are increasing their spending in a handful of categories, including yogurt, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat snacks and protein bars. Echoing those findings, Danone, maker of Oikos Greek yogurt, has reported double-digit growth in its high-protein offerings, a trend it says has accelerated with the adoption of GLP-1 medications.

Beyond meeting consumer demand, food and beverage makers have an added incentive for offering more high protein products – price. According to estimates from Circana and other market research firms, food and beverage products with a high-protein label claim can command a price premium of as much as 12%.

Snacks, nutritional drinks among key growth opportunities for dairy

While the snacking category has been growing for decades, protein claims remain somewhat of an afterthought. Only 17% of consumers indicate they prioritize protein when selecting a snack, according to IFIC. That creates an opportunity for snack makers to leverage protein as a product attribute and protein-rich dairy products could play a role in shifting consumers' criteria for snacks. Building on that opportunity, the role of a healthier, more satiating snack with high protein content could solve multiple consumer demands, including health and convenience.

Ready-to-drink protein shakes also represent a key growth opportunity for the dairy industry. While traditional fluid milk sales have been sluggish, data from Circana indicates sales in the protein shake category climbed 71% over the last four years. That represents a jump from $4.7 billion to $8.1 billion in dollar sales, with continued growth expected in the category.

“The amino acids in dairy products will create even more opportunities for dairy as stand-alone products and ingredients as food manufacturers look to boost protein content, reduce sugar levels and create more streamlined, clean-labeled products,” said Geiger.“Ultimately, this transformation in the retail space represents a significant, long-term opportunity for dairy processors and food manufacturers alike.”

