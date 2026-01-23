The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With South Africa And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Floods

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Africa over the victims of floods and heavy rainfall in the north of the country, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of South Africa over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

