São Paulo Daily Pulse For Friday, January 23, 2026

São Paulo Daily Pulse For Friday, January 23, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three things to know
São Paulo's most practical story today is friction. It shows up before the headlines do.
The traffic authority's live dashboard listed these slowdowns this morning: North 26 km, West 49 km, Center 33 km, East 43 km, and South 64 km. The plate restriction today applies to final digits 9 and 0. That mix often turns short trips into long ones.
Behind the daily congestion sits the bigger political economy story. Enel, which supplies 24 municipalities in the metro area, finalized results for an efficiency program this week.
Reporting said the company will invest R$71.2 million (about $13.2 million) to modernize systems in public facilities and housing complexes. That total was described as about 20% above what was planned.
The timing is not accidental. The utility has faced sustained criticism after recent failures and slow restoration. The company now appears to be signaling responsiveness through targeted investment.
The question is whether that translates into fewer blackouts during the next stress test. Nothing here was invented. Every figure and claim comes from published reporting and official updates.
Traffic today is heavy and uneven, with the south zone leading delays.
The plate restriction is active for vehicles ending in 9 and 0.
Enel is expanding efficiency spending after sharp political pressure over outages.
