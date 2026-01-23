403
Rio De Janeiro Daily Pulse For Friday, January 23, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three things to know
Rio's story today is preparation with hard edges. The megabloco calendar begins this weekend in Centro. The traffic plan starts at 05:00 with multiple street closures.
At 05:30, key arteries close, including Rua Primeiro de Março, Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos, and Avenida Almirante Barroso. The operating window posted for closures runs until 13:00 on both Saturday and Sunday.
Parking rules tighten even earlier. The city posted a ban on parking in more than 30 streets starting at 23:00 tonight. This matters because towing becomes the hidden time tax of Carnival weekends. If a car disappears, the day collapses.
Security planning is also scaling up. Police reported more than 1,400 military police officers for the first megabloco weekend. They described observation towers along the route.
They also described aerial monitoring with helicopters and drones. Reports said the aircraft cameras use facial-recognition software. City order teams are running in parallel.
The posted plan cites about 1,100 municipal agents, supported by 70 vehicles. The operating period is described as running through February 22.
Enforcement priorities include crowd flow, informal vending controls, and bans on glass and sharp objects. There is also a quieter protection plan. The city has been installing barriers around green areas, monuments, and historic structures.
Reports described more than 40 sites receiving special protection across the season. Downtown landmarks are prominent on the list. Tonight adds a separate Carnival channel: Sambadrome rehearsals.
Free tickets are being distributed, but entry now requires issuing a ticket through the official Rio Carnaval app. Availability is limited by day. The posted schedule for tonight starts at 21:00 with several schools listed.
