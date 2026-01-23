São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 23, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 23, 2026
Why picked: The cleanest Friday warm-up downtown, with zero ticket friction, and you're already at the same address as the late Casa de Francisca shows.
Start: 19:00
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro), São Paulo
Website: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets/door info: Free entry (open-air Largo). Arrive early for space.
Why picked: A simple, central Friday plan with a familiar catalog and a seated room on Paulista, ideal for an easy start before a second stop.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação, São Paulo
Website: Blue Note SP - shows
Tickets/door info: Blue Note event page (Comprar)
Why picked: A true“São Paulo samba” night in the city center, anchored by local tradition and a crowd that knows the songs.
Start: Salão opens 20:00; show 22:00
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro), São Paulo
Website: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla ticket page
Why picked: A classic Moema“big Friday” room with a later start, strong live sound, and a crowd that comes for the show.
Start: House 19:00; show 22:00
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema, São Paulo
Website: Bourbon Street
Tickets/door info: Event details + ticket link
Why picked: The cleanest“proper club finish” tonight, with a full-night arc designed for a long, late Friday.
Start: 23:59; runs into Saturday (listed until 08:00)
Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda, São Paulo
Website: D-Edge (official site)
Tickets/door info: Event details + ticket link
Blue Note São Paulo - Amy Reggaehouse (late session) Start: 22:30; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação; Info/tickets: Blue Note event page (Comprar).
Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Arrigo Barnabé e Banda Aminoácido: Aminoarrigo (experimental / vanguard leaning) Start: Porão opens 20:00; show listed for late night (program shows a Friday session); Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla ticket page (select the 23/01 session).Suggested route
Route A (Centro to club): 19:00 DJ Nobru Izru (Casa de Francisca Largo, free) → 22:00 Aldo Bueno (Casa de Francisca Salão) → 23:59 Freak Chic at D-Edge.
Route B (Paulista to late): 20:00 ABBA The History (Blue Note) → 22:30 Amy Reggaehouse (Blue Note) → optional post-show move to D-Edge if you still want a true club finish.
Route C (Moema headline): 19:00 doors → 22:00 Victor Brooks (Bourbon Street) → late bar stop nearby.Getting around & quick tips
Friday works best with one big move: Centro → Barra Funda, or Paulista → Barra Funda, or just stay put.
Casa de Francisca runs multiple spaces (Largo, Salão, Porão). Confirm the room on your listing or ticket page.
Bring ID and save ticket confirmations offline (screenshots) before you leave.
For late exits (especially after D-Edge), use well-lit pickup points and rideshare door-to-door.
Listings gathered for Friday, January 23, 2026 (America/São_Paulo) from published venue and event pages available at publication time. Verification: nothing was invented; always recheck the official page for last-minute changes.
