Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 23, 2026
Two tourist-friendly add-ons: Marina Iris at Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) and a Tom Jobim celebration at Beco das Garrafas (21:00).Top Picks Tonight Boogarins - 10 Anos de“Manual” at Circo Voador (20:00)
Why picked: One of Brazil's best live bands in Lapa's iconic open-air pavilion-high-energy, expat-friendly.
Start: 20:00
Address: Circo Voador, R. dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: A polished Beatles set in a comfortable, seated beachfront club-easy night starter.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note shows
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: Late sing-along hits set-perfect nightcap a few steps from the beach.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note shows
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: Debut night in Botafogo's cult room-best“discover someone new” pick.
Start: 20:00
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: Audio Rebel event page
Tickets: Bandsintown
Why picked: A classic Lapa samba house introducing a new Friday roda-great early anchor before late shows.
Start: 18:30
Address: Carioca da Gema, Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: Upcoming shows
Tickets: Ingresso link on the show card
Marina Iris - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa).
Tickets / details
Cláudio Birra & Gustavo Martins celebram Tom Jobim (21:00) - Beco das Garrafas
- Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana.
Event page
Lapa-first: Start 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Samba de Lei), walk to Circo Voador for Boogarins at 20:00, then finish in Copacabana at 22:30 for the Phil Collins/Genesis tribute at Blue Note.
Beachline: Do Go Black at Blue Note (20:00), walk to Beco das Garrafas for the 21:00 Tom Jobim celebration, then return for PopCast at 22:30.Getting around & quick tips
Between Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo, use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms (Blue Note/Beco). Bring photo ID; cards are widely accepted.
In Lapa late, keep valuables secured and set a clear meetup point (Arcos or venue entrance).
Listings gathered for Friday, January 23, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
