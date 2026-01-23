Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 23, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Boogarins celebrates“Manual” at Circo Voador (20:00), Blue Note runs a double-header-Go Black's R&Beatles (20:00) and PopCast's Phil Collins/Genesis tribute (22:30)-Audio Rebel debuts trap act Duartte (20:00), and Carioca da Gema introduces Samba de Lei (18:30).

Two tourist-friendly add-ons: Marina Iris at Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) and a Tom Jobim celebration at Beco das Garrafas (21:00).



Why picked: One of Brazil's best live bands in Lapa's iconic open-air pavilion-high-energy, expat-friendly.

Start: 20:00

Address: Circo Voador, R. dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: A polished Beatles set in a comfortable, seated beachfront club-easy night starter.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note shows Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Late sing-along hits set-perfect nightcap a few steps from the beach.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note shows Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Debut night in Botafogo's cult room-best“discover someone new” pick.

Start: 20:00

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo

Website: Audio Rebel event page Tickets: Bandsintown



Why picked: A classic Lapa samba house introducing a new Friday roda-great early anchor before late shows.

Start: 18:30

Address: Carioca da Gema, Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)

Website: Upcoming shows Tickets: Ingresso link on the show card



Marina Iris - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa). Tickets / details Cláudio Birra & Gustavo Martins celebram Tom Jobim (21:00) - Beco das Garrafas - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page

Between Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo, use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms (Blue Note/Beco). Bring photo ID; cards are widely accepted. In Lapa late, keep valuables secured and set a clear meetup point (Arcos or venue entrance).

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Friday, January 23, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.