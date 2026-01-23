403
Mexico's Activity Gauge Slips, Raising The Bar For More Rate Cuts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Mexico's economic momentum stumbled in November 2025, undercutting hopes of a clean rebound and sharpening the debate over how far interest rates can fall without reigniting inflation.
The Global Indicator of Economic Activity, or IGAE, slipped 0.2% from October on a seasonally adjusted basis, when it had jumped 1.0%.
The index stood at 105.6. Compared with November 2024, the same adjusted measure was still 1.1% higher, showing growth that exists but lacks force.
The month's weakness came from primary activities, which dropped 7.0%, a reminder that agriculture can swing the headline.
Services, which dominate the economy, also eased. Tertiary activities fell 0.4% on the month. Industry provided a partial offset. Secondary activities rose 0.6% in November.
Within industry, construction rose 1.6% from October and was 3.0% higher than a year earlier. Manufacturing increased 0.5% on the month but was 0.8% lower than a year earlier. Mining was flat on the month and fell 1.0% year on year.
Services told a split story. Wholesale trade fell 2.2% on the month and was down 3.8% from a year earlier, a warning sign for inventories and business demand.
Retail trade rose 1.5% and was up 6.0% year on year, pointing to pockets of resilient consumption. Transport and storage declined 1.4% on the month and were 1.1% lower than a year earlier.
In unadjusted figures, IGAE fell 0.1% year on year in November. For January through November 2025, activity was up just 0.2% versus the same period in 2024.
For policymakers, the message is awkward. Banxico cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in December to 7.00%, with a 4–1 vote.
Since then, officials have signaled greater caution, citing inflation risks and uncertainty. A pause would align with credibility-first central banking, even as political currents often push for cheaper credit. The next decision comes on February 5.
November's setback was driven by a steep fall in agriculture, while services also softened.
Industry held up, led by construction, but manufacturing and wholesale trade stayed weak.
The mixed picture strengthens the case for caution at Banxico's February 5 decision.
