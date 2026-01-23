403
Greenland Shock: Majority In Seven EU Countries Call Trump An“Enemy”
A new survey suggests Europe's view of Donald Trump has hardened fast, and Greenland helped turn a political argument into a security one.
The online poll questioned 7,498 adults in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Poland. Fieldwork ran from January 13 to January 19, 2026.
Across the seven countries, 51% described Trump as“an enemy of Europe.” Only 8% called him a“friend,” while 39% said he was neither. The national splits show where the anxiety is most intense.
Denmark and Spain recorded the highest“enemy” share, both at 58%. Belgium followed at 56%, then France at 55%, Germany at 53%, and Italy at 52%.
Poland stood apart, with 28% calling him an enemy and 48% choosing the neutral option, a pattern that fits Poland's security dependence on the United States as Russia's neighbor.
The timing of the poll matters. During the polling window, Trump spoke about“obtaining” Greenland, a Danish territory with strategic value across North Atlantic routes and early-warning systems.
In the survey, 93% said they had heard about those statements. Eighty-four percent judged them serious, including 63% who called them very serious.
When respondents were asked about a hypothetical U.S. military intervention in Greenland, 81% said it would be an act of war against Europe. Sixty-three percent said they would support deploying European troops to defend Greenland, and in Denmark that figure rose to 84%.
The poll also captured a broader loss of confidence in Washington's political direction under Trump. Only 10% said he respects democratic principles. Forty-four percent said he has authoritarian tendencies, and another 44% said he behaves like a dictator.
Respondents were also asked about a U.S. operation in Venezuela that led to Nicolás Maduro's capture. Overall, 63% called it illegal, while 25% called it legitimate.
The most consequential result points to a future where Europe's defense debate accelerates. Seventy-three percent said the EU should guarantee its own defense without relying on U.S. support, while 22% still think Europe can count on Washington.
NATO remains anchored by American power, but this snapshot suggests many Europeans now see the alliance as conditional, and their own autonomy as overdue.
A seven-country EU survey shows 51% now call Donald Trump an enemy of Europe.
Greenland questions turned alliance doubts into an“act of war” scenario for many voters.
73% say the EU should be able to defend itself without relying on U.S. support.
