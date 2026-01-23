403
Brazilian-Founded Brex Sells To Capital One For $5.15 Billion, Stock Falls 6%
Capital One is buying Brex, the corporate-card and spend-management company founded in 2017 by Brazilians Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras, in a deal valued at $5.15 billion.
The companies expect to close around mid-2026, subject to customary conditions. Brex will operate within Capital One, with Franceschi set to remain CEO.
Capital One's case is to lean less on consumer cycles and more on business customers. Brex brings software that automates card controls, expense approvals, and payments.
Brex says more than 25,000 companies use its platform in 50-plus countries. Reports around the announcement put Brex-related deposits at roughly $13 billion.
Capital One earnings overshadow Brex deal
The market 's first reaction, however, centered on Capital One's results. On January 23, shares slid roughly 6% as investors weighed the earnings release.
For Q4 2025, Capital One reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.86, below the consensus estimate of $4.17, while revenue was $15.6 billion, slightly above expectations.
Credit and balance-sheet lines kept attention on risk. The provision for credit losses rose $1.4 billion to $4.1 billion, including net charge-offs of $3.8 billion and a $302 million increase in loan-loss reserves.
Loans held for investment ended the period at $453.6 billion, with credit-card loans at $279.6 billion. Deposits totaled $475.8 billion. Net interest margin was 8.26%, down 10 basis points from the prior quarter.
Capital ended 2025 with a Basel III standardized CET1 ratio of 14.3%. Brex 's valuation adds another layer. Its private-market peak was widely cited near $12.3 billion, making the $5.15 billion price a sharp markdown.
Even so, deal coverage framed the purchase at about 3.5% of Capital One's market value. For Brazil's tech story, the message is sober: global scale still wins, but markets now reward discipline over hype.
Capital One agreed to buy Brex for $5.15 billion, about 50% cash and 50% stock, to expand its business-card platform.
Shares fell about 6% after a Q4 earnings miss and renewed focus on credit costs and expense growth.
The deal reflects fintech's reset: strategic buyers, deposits that matter, and exit prices below the peak.
