Top 3 Eye Health Dangers Of Using Mascara, Eyeliner Every Day

The makeup industry has boomed in recent years. Women are using makeup products extensively. Whether it's a smokey eye look or coloring the eyes with eyeshadow, overall makeup is being applied to the skin daily. A new study from PubMed might surprise you. Eye makeup can damage your eye health. If you're not careful, eyeliner and mascara can lead to serious eye diseases in the future. Let's find out the key findings from a recent Indian clinical study published on PubMed.

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is an eye allergy that causes inflammation of the white membrane of the eye, the conjunctiva. If you apply kajal, eyeliner, or mascara daily, the preservatives and fragrances in them can cause eye allergies. This can lead to increased itching and burning in the eyes and can also cause vision problems. The report published on PubMed stated that 85% of women experienced problems from eye makeup.

Oil Gland Blockage

The oil glands located on the edges of the eyelids can get blocked due to daily or excessive makeup application. When makeup is applied to the lash line or water line, it can cause a blockage, which also affects the quality of tears. This leads to increased dryness and irritation in the eyes, and can cause blurry vision.

Watery Eyes

If makeup is used continuously despite an existing eye condition, the risk of eye disease increases even more. Along with dryness, the problem of watery eyes also arises. If not addressed, it can also have a negative impact on eyesight.

