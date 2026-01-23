Spot Silver Touches $100 An Ounce For First Time Ever, Gold Within Striking Distance Of $5,000 Amid Lingering Geopolitical Tensions
Silver and gold prices continued to surge to new highs on Friday amid lingering geopolitical tensions.
Spot silver prices touched a new high of $100 per troy ounce, rising more than 4% over the previous day. Silver futures maturing in March rose by nearly 4% to $100.06.
Spot gold prices also rose, climbing to a new high of $4,967.48 per troy ounce, gaining nearly 1% before paring some of the gains. Gold futures maturing in December gained 0.8% to rise to $4,955.
