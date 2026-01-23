Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bun Dosa Recipe For Home: Make Soft And Tasty South Indian Bun Dosa Easily

Bun Dosa Recipe For Home: Make Soft And Tasty South Indian Bun Dosa Easily


2026-01-23 03:25:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Interested in participating in 'Ruchikalam,' this celebration of unique recipes? If so, send your special recipes with a good photo and detailed address to.... If you have a YouTube video, you can also send its link. Please write 'Recipes' in the subject line. The best recipes will be published in Ruchikalam.

Ingredients Needed

Raw rice                              2 cups

Poha (flattened rice)         1 cup

Fenugreek seeds               1/2 tsp

Grated coconut                 1 cup

Water                                 as needed

Salt                                     to taste

Coconut oil                        3  tsp

Mustard seeds                 1 tsp

Urad dal                            2  tsp

Green chilies                    5

Curry leaves                    as needed

Preparation Method

First, wash the rice and fenugreek seeds well and soak them for five hours. Then, wash the poha, sprinkle a little water, and set it aside. Grind the soaked rice, fenugreek, poha, and coconut with enough water to a smooth paste. Add salt to taste, mix well, and let it ferment. Next, heat coconut oil, splutter the mustard seeds, and add the urad dal. When it turns golden, add finely chopped green chilies and curry leaves and sauté. Add this tempering to the fermented dosa batter and mix well. Heat an appam pan, pour a ladleful of batter without spreading it, cover, and steam cook. Repeat with the remaining batter. The easy-to-make, delicious, oil-free, soft bun dosa is ready. Serve hot with chutney.

MENAFN23012026007385015968ID1110642817



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search