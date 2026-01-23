Vastu Tips: Want To Get Rid Of Debt And Become Rich? Try These Simple Home Changes

Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, you can get rid of debt problems with just a few small changes. Not only that, but you can also become wealthy very easily.

In today's expensive world, debts can pile up easily, especially with big purchases like a house or car. Many worry about repaying loans. Vastu can help you get out of debt.

The north is Kubera's direction, vital for wealth. Keep it clean to solve loan issues. Also, keep the northeast clean; avoid heavy items. Worship Lakshmi and Ganesha here.

Draw 'Om' on your main door to boost income and clear debts. The southwest corner symbolizes energy; keeping it empty weakens finances. Place heavy furniture here to avoid debt.

The northeast is the water element's direction. Placing water here, like in a fountain or fish tank, attracts wealth and improves your finances. Avoid storing trash or heavy items.