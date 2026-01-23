KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary With Cute Note

Anniversary Celebrations

Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty on Friday completed three years as Mr and Mrs. Taking to Instagram, Athiya penned a cute note to wish her hubby on their third wedding anniversary. "Happy three, nowhere else I'd rather beeee," she captioned the post. Athiya also shared an adorable picture with KL. Reacting to the post, Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty commented, "Love you guys sooo much."

From Wedding to Parenthood

Athiya Shetty, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on Instagram and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March. On Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya's Acting Career

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero'. Later, she appeared in films such as 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

