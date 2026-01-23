Home Gardening Tips: Easy Method To Grow Ajwain At Home Successfully

Spice Garden Idea: Ajwain is a medicinal plant that takes care of your health. It improves digestion and provides relief from stomach pain and gas. It also helps with colds, coughs, and joint pain. It also works to relieve menstrual pain in women. If you plant this pain-relief plant at home, insects and pests will also stay away. You can plant it on your terrace or balcony.

Soil for the Ajwain Plant

The soil for planting ajwain shouldn't be too elaborate. Add a little vermicompost to garden soil. Fill the pot with it. Keep the drainage hole at the bottom of the pot open so that excess water can drain out. Then, sow the seeds directly into the pot or ground and cover them with a light layer of soil. Gently pat the soil with your hands so the seeds set. The entire process of planting ajwain takes no more than 5 minutes.

Water and Keep in Shade

After sowing the seeds, water them lightly. Keep the pot in the shade for two days. After that, place it in the sun. Keep the soil moist. The ajwain plant starts to sprout from the pot in 7 days. The smell of ajwain will fill your balcony or courtyard with fragrance.

Fertilize Once a Month

The ajwain plant is low-maintenance. It is not prone to any kind of fungus or pests. Therefore, there is no need to use pesticides. You should also add fertilizer once a month. Loosen the soil once every 15 days. Remove any fallen leaves around the plant. Keep harvesting the ajwain leaves; this will encourage new growth. Flowers start to appear on the ajwain plant within two months.

Uses of the Leaves

You can use ajwain leaves in vegetables and lentils. Besides this, you can boil and drink its water. It aids in weight loss and controls blood pressure. It also keeps colds and coughs at bay. Additionally, for those with joint pain, applying warm ajwain leaves to the affected area provides relief from pain.

