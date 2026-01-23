Kerala CM Slams 'Sangh Parivar' For Brutal Assault On Odisha Pastor

Vijayan Blames 'Sangh Parivar' for 'Climate of Hatred'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condemned the alleged assault on a pastor in Odisha, describing the incident as part of a broader pattern of violence and intolerance in the country. In a post on X, the Chief Minister claimed that the attack was not an isolated incident but reflected what he termed a climate of hatred and violence being systematically promoted by the "Sangh Parivar."

"The brutal assault on a pastor in Odisha is not an isolated crime; it reflects the atmosphere of violence and hatred being systematically fostered by the Sangh Parivar. Forcing a human being to eat cow dung is a deeply inhuman act, emboldened by the silence and complicity of BJP-led governments. As we mark 27 years since the horrific murder of Graham Staines and his young sons, it is evident that the same forces of intolerance continue to operate with impunity even today," he posted on X. The Kerala Chief Minister further alleged that the secular foundations of the country were under threat, claiming that incidents targeting minorities were not confined to a single state. "Not just in Odisha, across India, the secular fabric of our nation is under sustained attack. This coordinated attempt to undermine constitutional democracy and impose the Sangh Parivar's communal politics must be firmly resisted," he added in the post.

Congress Leaders Allege Involvement of Sangh Outfits

In this case, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das alleged that organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad are engaging in communal activities in the state, targeting the Muslim and Christian communities. "Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad are carrying out many communal activities in the state, targeting the Muslim and Christian communities. Multiple incidents of attack have taken place. Recently, in Dhenkanal, a similar incident occurred, which is shameful and condemnable," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader KC Venugopal in X post described the incident as a "gruesome mob lynching" and alleged the involvement of Bajrang Dal and "other Sangh outfits." "The gruesome mob lynching of Pastor Bipin Naik in Odisha is the latest example of the terror unleashed by Bajrang Dal and other Sangh outfits against Christians across the country -- with Odisha emerging as a state of particular concern," the post stated. Venugopal stated that he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Manjhi seeking urgent intervention and the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the alleged "hate crime".

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to the allegations made in the letter, the incident occurred on January 4, 2026, in Parjang village, Dhenkanal district. A mob of around 40 persons allegedly surrounded a house where Pastor Bipin Bihari Naik was conducting regular Sunday prayers with his wife, children and seven Christian families. The mob allegedly assaulted those present, detained and beat the pastor, smeared his face with sindoor, placed a garland of sandals around his neck and paraded him publicly. The pastor was then allegedly tied up in front of a local temple, forced to eat cow dung, made to chant "Jai Shri Ram," and compelled to drink water from a sewer, as per the allegations made in the letter. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)