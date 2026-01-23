ECI Issues Strict Disciplinary Framework For Booth Level Officers (Blos)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued detailed instructions outlining a strict disciplinary framework for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in cases of dereliction of duty, misconduct, or violation of electoral laws, reaffirming their accountability in maintaining the accuracy and credibility of electoral rolls.

Legal Framework for BLOs

Election Commission Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, in a statement, stated that according to instructions No. 23/BLO/2022-ERS dated October 4, 2022, Booth Level Officers are appointed by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with the approval of the District Election Officer (DEO). The Commission has clarified that BLOs are deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission of India under Section 13CC of the RP Act, 1950.

Disciplinary Action for Misconduct

The Commission said it has considered the cases involving dereliction of duty, negligence, misconduct, willful non-compliance with the Commission's instructions, violation of the provisions of the RP Act, 1950 or the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. or any act or omission adversely affecting the accuracy, integrity or credibility of the electoral roll by a BLO while discharging official duties. In such cases, the Commission has decided that a clearly defined procedure must be followed for initiating disciplinary action against erring BLOs.

"The DEO shall place the BLO under suspension and make a recommendation to the concerned disciplinary authority for initiating departmental proceedings for insubordination or dereliction of duty," the Election Commission Secretary stated. He directed that such recommendations must be acted upon promptly and that the disciplinary authority should communicate the action taken within a period of six months.

For Criminal Misconduct

"In case of criminal misconduct, the DEO may promptly get an FIR registered against the erring BLO with the approval of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) as required under Section 32 of the RP Act. 1950," EC Secretary stated.

Role and Powers of the CEO

The EC Secretary further stated, "the CEO of State/UT concerned. shall also be competent to decide and take action, either suo motu or on the basis of a report received from the DEO/ERO, against a BLO. like suspension followed by disciplinary proceedings. lodging of FIR etc.|

"The action so decided by the CEO shall be got executed through the concerned DEO. DEO shall take immediate necessary action by following the procedure laid down in the preceding paragraph," EC Secretary stated.

Procedural Mandates and Reporting

Commission has also stipulated that the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings in such cases shall not be effected without the prior concurrence of the CEO. Additionally, all actions taken in the matter must be formally intimated to the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

