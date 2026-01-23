Homebound's Oscar Snub: Vishal, Ishaan Share Pride, Disappointment

Actor Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter's reaction to the snub of Homebound for the Oscar nominations was a mix of pride and dissapointment. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Jethwa penned a long note after Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which starred in the lead role, missed the Oscar nominations in the category of International Feature Film.

Vishal Jethwa on 'Pride' and 'Trying'

In the long note, Jethwa said his Oscar journey for Homebound was one filled with "pride: after it got enlisted in the top 15 films in the International Feature Film category. Titled Homebound Oscars, the note read, "Yes, we couldn't make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it's when you don't try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY."

Ishaan Khatter: 'Homebound is a Piece of My Heart'

He added, "I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars, It's more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved." The actor expressed deep gratitude to mentors, collaborators, the cast, and the entire team, while reaffirming faith, perseverance, and the belief that sincere effort never truly fails. "Will always be grateful to Jogi sir, Neeraj sir, and Karan sir. My love and respect to Ishaan, Janhvi, and my Homebound family."

As for Ishaan Khatter, Homebound was a deeply personal and hopeful film that reflects an inward journey beyond comfort zones. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor described 'Homebound' as a hopeful movie for him. He wrote, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It's a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor."

About 'Homebound'

"Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass. @neeraj i love you brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound no feeling is final," added Vishal Jethwa.

'Homebound' has received significant global acclaim, including premieres at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival. The film follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers. (ANI)

