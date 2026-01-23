IND Vs NZ, 2Nd T20I: 'Vintage' Suryakumar Yadav Returns As Fans Go Berserk Over His Explosive Knock

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the Men in Blue's commanding seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh on Friday, January 23.

India took a 2-0 series lead over New Zealand after Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 82-run captain knock and Ishan Kishan's fiery 76-run innings helped the hosts chase down a mammoth 209-run target in just 15.2 overs. Suryakumar and Ishan's 122-run partnership was vital in Team India's run chase after losing openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma early in the innings.

Apart from Suryakumar and Ishan, Shivam Dube made a significant contribution to the Men in Blue's run chase as he played an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls while forming an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket with the India skipper, effectively sealing the chase and taking the game away from New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive Knock Steals Spotlight

Though Ishan Kishan lit up the Raipur with his fiery knock, setting the tone for the run chase after India lost openers early, Suryakumar Yadav's explosive, unbeaten 82-run knock made headlines. The performance was all the more important for Suryakumar, who was under intense scrutiny due to his poor run of form in 2025.

The flamboyant batter endured a rough patch last year, as he failed to score a single fifty and scored just 218 runs at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. The ongoing T20I series against New Zealand presents a crucial platform for Suryakumar Yadav to regain his form and rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

! Skipper @surya_14kumar is back in the groove just as we move closer to ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2026 #INDvNZ | 3rd T20I SUN, 25th JAN, 6 PM twitter/FjPYe6Kk1w

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 23, 2026

In the first match at Nagpur, Suryakumar showed a glimpse of his return to form when he scored 32 off 22 balls, including four boundaries and a six, at a strike rate of 145.45. The India captain finally put his critics to rest when he showcased his attacking intent while taking charge of India's run chase after Ishan Kishan's run chase in the Raipur T20I, signalling that the star batter is back in full flow.

Suryakumar Yadav brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, bringing the crowd to his feet, and teammates and coaching staff in the dugout could not hide their excitement, applauding his blazing fifty. However, the veteran batter did not celebrate his fifty immediately, but rather touched the ground first as he ended 468 days of half-century drought.

SURYAKUMAR YADAV BACK AFTER XX DAYS!! #indvsnzt20 twitter/jMGlOdt0pa

- Bhargav Jani (@IndianBhargav) January 23, 2026

@surya_14kumar is in a hurry to finish the match and he is finding every corner of the ground. #INDvNZ, 2nd T20I | LIVE NOW twitter/W6GmoMIooq

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 23, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav's return to his form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 is a major boost for Team India management as the Men in Blue are aiming to defend the crown on home soil, as India is a co-host of the marquee event alongside Sri Lanka, which will begin on February 7.

Suryakumar Delights Fans with his Comeback Knock

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock of 82 off 37 balls left fans ecstatic, as India skipper regained his old form, which had been missing throughout 2025. The flamboyant batter's long wait to end his half-century drought was finally over, and fans could not contain their excitement.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their delight, ecstasy, and relief to witness Suryakumar Yadav's return to old form after a year of struggles. Netizens celebrated Suryakumar's masterclass innings as a sensational comeback and praised his fearless batting, while hailing his knock as a timely statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

When Suryakumar Yadav scored 50, he didn't celebrate. He touched the ground and thanked God knows how much this 50 mattered to him. He was getting trolled everywhere before this match. twitter/jMWIxDMlVC

- Selfless45 (@SelflessCricket) January 23, 2026

"Suryakumar Yadav is a liability""When will he score runs? How is he a captain?""How does Shubman Gill get dropped but SKY keep his place?""All talk no action from SKY""Most undeserving player in the Indian squad"Time for clown SKY doubters to go... twitter/Z4CgfX9LML

- Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) January 23, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav tonight:1st 8 balls - 8 runsNext 15 balls - 42 runsWe need our captain among runs & this knock is very crucial with world cup on our head. No more criticism from me for Sky till world cup, hopefully he keeps performing❤️ twitter/axb77tPbXP

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 23, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 50 after 23 innings, rare failure from the skipper... will comeback to his original form soon twitter/dgWysfI8zE

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) January 23, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav, good to have you back 50 after an year. twitter/JM31SxAAbG

- Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) January 23, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav didn't just score runs today-he owned the game extraordinary 82-run innings filled with fearless strokeplay, unreal timing, and complete domination wasn't batting, this was SKY putting on a show. Absolute class twitter/9E5E4eb8lg

- Manoj (@Jvm_Manoj) January 23, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav in the first 2 games of 2026 114 Runs114 Avg193.22 SRThat's the kind of swag he had when he wasn't in form. Now that he's getting back in form, what will happen then?Pakistan twitter/i03CE7Rt9g

- 10 (@Loyalsachfan10) January 23, 2026

EXCELLENT KNOCK FROM CAPTAIN SURYAKUMAR YADAV Captain Suryakumar Yadav after 24 innings smash fifty in 23 balls under pressure. he smashed 82 runs not out in 37 balls including 4 sixes and 9 fours. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is back twitter/amp4pY2mur

- Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) January 23, 2026

Vintage Suryakumar Yadav is backAfter a very long time I have seen the Surya batting this way and it's most satisfying to see as a fan was No.1 T20 batsmen for a long time and I had believe that his form will be back at right time.#INDvNZT20I #INDvsNZT20 twitter/8dNjrS9w2A

- Cricket Movie (@DurgeshUpdates) January 23, 2026

- 14 months - 23 innings - Constant struggle - Out of form Finally, Suryakumar Yadav gets his fifty and in trademark SKY style. That's genuinely good news ahead of the World Cup. India needed this, badly. twitter/o9h2alI9t3

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 23, 2026

FINALLY! A classic SURYAKUMAR YADAV fifty ⌛The skipper finds his rhythm again - calm, classy, SKY special #SuryakumarYadav #INDvNZ #T20Is twitter/77y1nfkB1l

- Sangam Singh yadav (@SangamS40029241) January 23, 2026

23 BALL FIFTY FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV...!!!!- Captain is back with a bang for India, The Hero. twitter/iU3y4nYJYk

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2026

In just two matches of the five-match series against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 114 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 114.00 and an impressive strike rate of 193.22, underlining that India's captain has found his rhythm and confidence in time, sending a strong message ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In his T20I career, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 2902 runs, including 4 centuries and 22 fifties, at an average of 36.27 in 101 matches.