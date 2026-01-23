Twenty20 Joins NDA PM Modi Meets Chief Sabu M Jacob In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the Twenty20 party into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), following his meeting with the party chief Sabu M Jacob in Thiruvananthapuram. He described the partnership as a shared commitment to transparent, people-centric governance. "Had a wonderful meeting with Shri Sabu M. Jacob Ji in Thiruvananthapuram. I warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparent, people-centric governance," PM Modi said in a X post after meeting Jacob on Friday.

Had a wonderful meeting with Shri Sabu M. Jacob Ji in Thiruvananthapuram. I warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparent, people-centric governance. twitter/028lg3WjXk - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2026

Twenty20's Vision for Joining NDA

Earlier on Thursday, Twenty20 President Sabu M Jacob, in response to the upcoming formal joining with NDA in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence on Friday, said that his party has proven its potential through the implementation and said that the party has worked in the fields of education, agriculture, infrastructure and many other fields. The party's President said they are trying to implement their model, based on experiments and research, through NDA.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are a proven political party through implementation, and we have learned a lot in practice. Right from education, agriculture, infrastructure and everywhere. We have conducted all the experiments and research, and proved that it is possible in Kerala. So, basically, we are trying to transfer that knowledge, and we are trying to implement that model through NDA."

The Twenty20 party on Thursday announced its decision to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. The announcement was made by Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a press conference alongside Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob. Chandrasekhar claimed that the move was an expansion of NDA's political footprint and its political heft vis-a-vis the coming elections.

BJP Outlines 'Viksit Keralam' Goal

Speaking to the reporters here, the Kerala BJP president said that the aim was to spread the message of 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala), 'Vishwas Sanrakshanam' (Safeguarding Trust) and 'Surikshit Keralam' (Safe Kerala) through this alliance, which, according to him, has been put forth by the NDA in the previous 11 years of PM Modi's tenure. He said that the aim was to bring the same level of political development in Kerala.

He said, "Look what is happening in Kerala is quite clear and obvious, the message of Viksit Keralam, the message of Vishwas Sanrakshanam, the message of Surikshit Keralam that the NDA has (been) put forth (in) the last 11 years of Prime Narendra Modi's development and transformation of India and our intention (is) to bring the same level of development and transformation. Our intention is to bring the same type of development politics to Kerala."

Chandrasekhar claimed that the NDA has been receiving support, not just from the average Malayali voter, but also from many across the political spectrum, including traditional parties, MLAs, and ex-MLAs. He termed the alliance with the Twenty20 party "good fortune" and expressed happiness, claiming that the Twenty20 party is one of the few parties in Kerala that has steadfastly stood for development.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "NDA receiving support just not from the average Malayali voter but also from many in the political spectrum amongst traditional parties MLAs and ex MLAs, and today we have the absolute good fortune, and we are extremely happy to have the one party in Kerala that has steadfastly stood for development, which is Twenty20."

Aim to Transform Political Culture

"Our mission for the coming elections is very clear, we intent to bring a decisive transformation of the political culture in Kerala from the corruption, the appeasement and the Jamaat-type politics of the LDF and the Congress. From the stealing and the looting of gold from Sabrimala by the LDF and the Congress to a political system, where development is the only matter that is discussed," Chandrasekhar said while taking a jibe at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress.

In the end, he said the mission of the alliance is to ensure that every Malayali has an equal opportunity to become prosperous, and to give his or her children opportunities in jobs and entrepreneurship."And that every Malayali has an equal opportunity to become prosperous, to give his or her children opportunities, jobs and entrepreneurship. This is our mission, and I am extremely happy today, a party that shares the vision for Viksit Keralam that is Twenty20 is a part of the NDA," Chandrasekhar said.

(ANI)

