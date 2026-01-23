Stalin Mocks BJP's 'Double Engine' As 'Dappa Engine' For Tamil Nadu

Stalin labels 'double engine' a 'Dappa engine'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP's slogan of "double engine government," labelled it as "Dappa engine" stating that it "won't run" in Tamil Nadu.

"The 'Double Engine' that the Prime Minister speaks of as 'Dappa Engine' won't run in Tamil Nadu!" Stalin said in a post on X.

Responding to PM Modi's remarks in Madurantakam, Stalin claimed that the states without the BJP's "double engine" government are the ones "soaring high" in development.

"Honourable Prime Minister Sir... Despite all the barriers imposed by the Union BJP government, Tamil Nadu has achieved the kind of development that history speaks of by shattering them. Think about it a little... Compared to the "Double Engine" states you mention--Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar--Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, the states where your "Dappa Engine" hasn't entered, are the ones soaring high in development," he added.

பிரதமர் சொல்லும்“டபுள் எஞ்சின்” எனும்“டப்பா எஞ்சின்” தமிழ்நாட்டில் ஓடாது! மாண்புமிகு பிரதமர் அவர்களே... ஒன்றிய பா.ஜ.க. அரசு ஏற்படுத்தி வரும் அத்தனை தடைகளையும் தகர்த்தெறிந்துதான் தமிழ்நாடு வரலாறு பேசும் வளர்ச்சியை அடைந்திருக்கிறது. கொஞ்சம் யோசிச்சுப் பாருங்க... நீங்கள் சொல்லும்... - K - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) January 23, 2026

Stalin further said that people will not forget that "NDA betrays Tamil Nadu"

"Even if you try to hide the betrayals that the BJP is committing against Tamil and Tamil Nadu, the people of Tamil Nadu will never forget #NDABetraysTN. Delhi's arrogance won't make #TamilNadu_BowDown!" he said.

PM Modi attacks DMK as 'CMC government'

This came in response to PM Modi's criticism of the Stalin-led DMK government, alleging that the latter has betrayed the people's trust and is involved in corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, PM Modi took several jibes at the DMK, saying the party has betrayed the trust of people and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government".

"You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," PM Modi said.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu has a government that lacks "democratic values and accountability".

"The DMK government serves the interests of a single family rather than the people of the state. Opportunities for advancement within the DMK seem limited, often favouring those connected by dynasty or those willing to engage in corruption, mistreatment of women, or disrespect of our culture," he said.

BJP eyes power in upcoming Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu will face polls in the first half of this year, with the opposition NDA looking to defeat the DMK-led alliance.

Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge in Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu a bugle for the NDA to come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

