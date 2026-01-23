Pakistan: 5 Killed, 10 Injured In Suicide Blast At Wedding Ceremony

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a suicide attack at the residence of a peace committee member near Qureshi Mor on Friday night, Dawn reported, citing officials.

According to the statement, Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, told Dawn News that five bodies and 10 injured individuals had been taken to a hospital. He added that seven ambulances, a fire vehicle, and a disaster response vehicle were dispatched to the site shortly after the incident, with rescue operations still ongoing.

Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada confirmed the casualties to Dawn News, stating that the blast occurred at the home of peace committee leader Noor Alam Mehsud during a wedding ceremony. "The explosion was a suicide blast. It is premature to say anything about the casualties," DPO Sahibzada said. He added that an emergency had been imposed at the District Headquarter Hospital.

Official Response

According to a Dawn News report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi sought a report into the incident. "All possible medical assistance should be provided to the injured in the Dera blast," he was quoted as saying, expressing grief over the incident.

Previous Attacks on Peace Committees

Earlier this month, Dawn News reported that armed assailants killed four members of a peace committee in Bannu district, KP. In November 2025, seven people were killed in another attack on a peace committee office in Bannu. Police officials told Dawn News that one among those killed was a 'good Talib', a term used to refer to a former militant who has surrendered to the state, and the rest were his relatives.

Recent Incident in Karachi

Earlier this week, at least three people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi late Saturday night, Dawn reported, citing officials. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)