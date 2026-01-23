IND Vs NZ, 2Nd T20I: Sanju Samson's Opener Spot Questioned After Another Cheap Dismissal

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's opener spot has come under scrutiny after yet another cheap dismissal in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh on Friday, January 23.

Samson was reinstated as an opener for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, and the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 after the BCCI selection committee dropped Shubman Gill from the squad due to la ack of runs since his return to the T20I setup in the Asia Cup last year. The Kerala cricketer played the three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England as an opener before he was pushed down to the middle order to accommodate Gill as an opener.

Sanju Samson's place in the T20I setup was at stake after struggling to make an impact in the middle order, which eventually led to getting dropped from the playing XI during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa before making a strong comeback in the series decider against the Proteas after Gill was sidelined due to injury last year.

Samson Flopped on his Return as an Opener

After Sanju Samson was reinstated as a permanent opener for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026, there was a belief among fans and experts that the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter could play his natural game just like his explosive innings in the fifth T20I against South Africa in December 2025.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, the New Zealand T20I series is important for Samson to prove his place as an opener. However, the 31-year-old failed to make an impact in the first two matches of the series. In the opening match in Nagpur, Sanju Samson was dismissed on just 10 runs after India was put to bat first by New Zealand.

In the second T20I, Team India was chasing a 209-run chase, and Samson smashed a six in the opening over before he was dismissed on just 6 runs, raising questions over his consistency and suitability as a permanent opener for India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson dismissed for 6 in 5 balls. twitter/w0GrlehqgJ

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 23, 2026

After Shubman Gill failed to make a significant impact as an opener in T20I, there was a demand to reinstate Sanju Samson at the top of the batting order, given that he scored three centuries and provided explosive starts for Team India, alongside Abhishek Sharma.

However, after his explosive performance on return as an opener in the fifth T20I against South Africa in December last year, Samon had failed to replicate a similar impact consistently, with back-to-back low scores against New Zealand once again putting his place at the top of the order under the scanner.

'I'm Done with You, Samson'

Sanju Samson's yet another cheap dismissal in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand sparked strong reactions from the fans and cricket enthusiasts, with many questioning his place in the team as an opener and expressing frustration over his lack of consistency ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts vented their anger and frustration at Samson for his repeated failures, despite getting an opportunity to play as an opener, while calling him inconsistent and overrated and questioning his selection as an opener ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Others suggested alternative options at the top of the batting order, backing the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan for the opener's spot, while a few urged the team management to move on Sanju Samson ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

I'm done with you Sanju Samson. I've done whatever in my capacity to support you or speak for you but you don't learn, you never improves. I can't waste my rest hours for you anymore. Keep warming the bench and then keep playing IPL. You don't deserve this INDIAN Jersey twitter/JHVRfpHiUP

- (@Brutu24) January 23, 2026

Sanju Samson in his last 13 T20i innings:26(20), 5(7), 3(6), 1(3), 16(7), 56(45), 13(17), 39(23), 24(21), 2(4), 37(22), 10(7), 6(5)*- 18 Average,- 126 Strike Rate,- 8/13 innings comes as an opener.- Ladies and Gentlemen meet India's first choice opener for T20WC. twitter/GrpoT8Z5PU

- Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) January 23, 2026

Still no idea why Yashasvi Jaiswal is not opening for India. He's better than both Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson still getting no chances. twitter/VXlfIUEc0d

- Atharv Shukla (@Atharb_) January 23, 2026

Sanju Samson getting back to pavilion in first overLe fans: twitter/XAs2iOUUaX

- Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) January 23, 2026

Sanju Samson Scam The Great Emperor Managed 6 Runs In 5 Balls. After One Drop Catch As Well. twitter/ml7OKNUPR7

- Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) January 23, 2026

Sanju Samson: - First game: Gave a simple catch at short mid-wicket, soft dismissal, no pressure shot. - Second game: Another easy catch at mid-on, again a soft dismissal. - Earlier, the narrative was that Sanju wasn't getting enough chances as opener, was shuffled in the... twitter/TBuQR8FdCp

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 23, 2026

Sanju Samson should learn from Ishan Kishan how to grab opportunities. One delivers when it matters, the other keeps failing despite repeated chances. twitter/C1fXKOuV3j

- Mahi Patel (@Mahi_Patel_07) January 23, 2026

One good thing about Sanju Samson is that he always plays with intent, unlike Shubman Gill, who wastes balls for stat padding failure for him twitter/42Gyi751Mo

- Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) January 23, 2026

Samson is being given chances at the wrong time in his career. Should have been a permanent guy by 2022 already, when he was actually good. Never understood why he and Gill were chosen ahead of Jaiswal. Sanju is not the same guy anymore. Not biased,VK still handsomely better

- Marcus Sahoo (@SahooMarcus) January 23, 2026

You say fraud, I hear Sanju Samson. twitter/82jtqKxUqp

- Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) January 23, 2026

How is this fraud Sanju Samson even playing for India?Selectors removed 29 average Gill to fit in 21 average Samson ( despite 3 centuries against weakest teams) twitter/XGNchtRT5L

- (@screwgauge77) January 23, 2026

I won't blame anyone if Sanju Samson gets dropped from hereon. You can't keep throwing away your chances with world cup approaching & Ishan Kishan who had nothing to lose is playing a statement knock here.A healthy competition is good, with Tilak Varma out for this series,...

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 23, 2026

Once a fraud, always a fraud. Sanju Samson has been given too many chances and he always failed to cash out. #indvsnzt20

- Ayush Tyagi (@AyushBhajpayi) January 23, 2026

Sanju Samson's back-to-back low scores in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand have put him under immense spotlight, as the T20 World Cup 2026 is just two weeks away, with his role as a first-choice opener now hanging in the balance.

With three matches left in the New Zealand T20I series, Sanju Samson must deliver consistent and impactful performances to silence the critics and cement his place as India's first-choice opener ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 cement his place as India's first-choice opener ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.