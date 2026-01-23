U.S. Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

The United States has officially ended its membership in the World Health Organization, according to a joint statement issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The statement said Washington completed the withdrawal process on Wednesday, ending decades of U.S. participation in the UN health agency. Officials said the decision reflects long-standing concerns over the organization's performance and governance.

U.S. officials argued the WHO mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, failed to implement urgent reforms, and did not demonstrate sufficient independence from undue political influence by member states.

The move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, immediately after his inauguration, directing the administration to begin the formal withdrawal process.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the WHO, accusing it of failing to respond effectively to global health emergencies, including COVID-19 and other infectious disease outbreaks.

The World Health Organization has expressed regret over the U.S. decision and urged Washington to reconsider, warning that the withdrawal could undermine global health cooperation.

Despite international concerns, U.S. officials say the decision is final, marking a major shift in Washington's role in global health governance.

