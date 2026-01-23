MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Celebrating the incredible journey of Prajakta Koli's much talked about and loved chart-topping romance, Too Good To Be True, and the joy that readers, both new and old, discovered between its pages, it is time to add another milestone and bring to its fans a treat – a beautiful hardback special edition which also makes them a part of it. HarperCollins Publishers India will publish this edition in the month of February 2026.

Talking about this exclusive edition, Prajakta Koli said,“This story began as a love letter to romance, vulnerability and the hope that life can surprise you in the best ways. Seeing Too Good To Be True reach this milestone with a special hardback edition feels deeply personal. I can't wait for readers (old and new) to experience the story in this new and exciting form.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher & Rights Director at HarperCollins India, said,“Publishing Too Good To Be True has been such a joy – it touched hearts and created new readers, and the reception and love it continues to get is overwhelming. To celebrate its success, we at HCI are very glad to be publishing this beautiful new edition that everyone who loves a good romance will be able to cherish and personalise. There are surprises within its pages that will delight readers and have them recommending the book all over again!”

ABOUT THE BOOK –

Winner of the Amazon India Popular Choice Debut Book 2025 Award

Winner of Crossword Popular Choice Award for Fiction 2025

Winner of the Puri Literary Festival Book of the Year Award for Fiction 2025

Avani's favourite thing to do is bury her nose in romance novels-but, honestly, life can't be trusted to make the stories real, right?

In the bookstore where she works, a man walks in, straight out of the pages of her favourite love stories. Aman is hot, successful, seems to know what she's going to say before she's said it, and just cannot get enough of her. In short, he's perfect.

Then why is Avani losing her mind, ignoring the advice of her BFFs and trying to convince herself that he's just too good to be true? Will Aman ever be able to figure her out? And will Avani allow him to?

ADVERTISEMENT

Wickedly witty, tender and utterly relatable at every turn, Too Good to Be True is the sparkling, true-blue, will-they-won't-they love story you've been waiting for!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR –

Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, is one of India's most influential digital creators, actors and storytellers, with over 18 million followers across social media platforms.

She rose to prominence through her relatable, sharp-witted content and has since built a multifaceted career across entertainment, literature and global advocacy. As an actor, Prajakta is best known for her lead role in the hit series Mismatched, and has starred in Single Papa, both on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video's original series Andhera and the Bollywood film Jugjugg Jeeyo.