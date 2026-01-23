Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three To Four Suicides Daily In Bengal Over SIR: Mamata

Three To Four Suicides Daily In Bengal Over SIR: Mamata


2026-01-23 03:22:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kolkata- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that three to four people are dying by suicide everyday in the state due to anxiety over the ongoing SIR exercise.
Banerjee, addressing a programme at Red Road here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, asserted that the Election Commission and the central government must take responsibility for the deaths.

“More than 110 people have already died; everyday three to four people are dying by suicide out of SIR anxiety,” she said.


ADVERTISEMENT

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of conspiring against Bengal, and claimed that icons of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Bose and B R Ambedkar were being insulted.

MENAFN23012026000215011059ID1110642744



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search