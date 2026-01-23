Can Assembly Override Parliament Law? BJP Asks TN Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)After the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act demanding restoration of MGNREGA, the BJP on Friday lashed out at the DMK and the Congress, asking them whether the Constitution is not in danger when the states“openly defy” the law passed by Parliament.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the Tamil Nadu government's stand against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, asking if a state assembly has the constitutional authority to pass a Bill against a law passed by Parliament.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to continue with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) to protect the livelihoods of the rural population in the state.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Referring to the rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, recently passed by Parliament, Stalin said,“The proposed new scheme replaces the MGNREGA and is designed in a manner that undermines the livelihoods of rural people across India, the financial structure of the states, the self-reliance of the local bodies and employment opportunities for the rural women.”