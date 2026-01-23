First Snow Brings Life To A Halt In Kashmir Valley
While the plains recorded light to moderate snowfall, upper areas and higher reaches witnessed moderate to heavy accumulation. Officials said uptown areas of Srinagar received around 2 inches of snow, though most parts of the city received only light snowfall. Areas around the Srinagar airport recorded 3 to 4 inches.
In central Kashmir, Budgam district recorded some of the season's heaviest snowfall. Pakherpora received between 1.5 and 2 feet of snow, while Charar-i-Sharief saw around 1.5 feet.
South Kashmir bore the brunt of the intense spell. Shopian district reported 1.5 to 2.5 feet of snow in the plains, while higher reaches accumulated between 2.5 and 4 feet.
Pulwama district also saw heavy snowfall, with areas such as Drabgam and Rajpora recording around 1.5 feet.
In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded about 2 feet of snowfall. Kupwara district received heavy accumulation, with Hachmarg getting around 2.5 feet, while Dedikote and Tangdhar recorded nearly 2 feet each.
Higher reaches of the Karnah Valley above 2,000 metres saw snowfall ranging from 2.5 to 4 feet.
Snowfall also extended to the Jammu region and Ladakh. Loran Mandi in Poonch received 7 to 8 inches of snow, while Banihal recorded over 5 inches.
In Ladakh, the Suru Valley in Kargil district received 3 to 4 inches.
