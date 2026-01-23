Restore Roads & Power At The Earliest: Omar To Officials

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday evening chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation across Jammu and Kashmir amid inclement weather triggered by widespread snowfall, gusty winds, and snowstorms.

During the review, the Chief Minister took a detailed assessment of the impact of heavy snowfall, rainfall, and high-velocity winds that have prevailed since Thursday evening. Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu briefed him on the prevailing ground situation and progress made in restoration efforts.

This was followed by district-wise assessments by Deputy Commissioners, focusing on the status of essential services, including electricity supply, drinking water, road connectivity, and other basic facilities affected by snow accumulation and strong winds.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Divisional and District Administrations for their swift response in minimising public inconvenience. He directed officials to maintain a high level of preparedness and coordination in view of the prevailing weather advisories to ensure uninterrupted functioning of essential services.

Emphasising priority restoration, the Chief Minister said road connectivity and power supply must be restored at the earliest to prevent public hardship. He also sought regular updates on restoration measures to ensure seamless delivery of public services.