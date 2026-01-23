MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (PALS) Opens the Market

January 23, 2026 10:46 AM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Peter Shippen, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. ("Paragon" or the "Company") (TSXV: PALS) and his executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.



Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssayTM technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide. The Company currently operates laboratories in Sparks, Nevada; Hamilton, Ontario; and Surrey, British Columbia, with an additional sample preparation facility in Timmins, Ontario. Further facilities are planned to support growing customer demand, including locations in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Thunder Bay, Ontario, and other strategic markets worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter Shippen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

