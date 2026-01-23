MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Letter to Shareholders of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc., Formerly Green Globe International, Inc.

Dear Shareholders,

This year marks a defining pivot for our company. As we transition from Green Globe International, Inc. to Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc., we are working with FINRA to change the ticker symbol to FMCG. This evolution reflects our commitment to disciplined execution, sharper focus, and a business model built to pursue scalable opportunities in fast moving consumer categories.

In plain terms, we are aligning our identity with what we intend to build. A platform designed to create, support, and scale FMCG brands with repeat purchase potential, operational rigor, and clear routes to market.

Why the Name Change Matters for FMCG and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast moving consumer goods refers to essential, high demand products that consumers buy frequently and that move quickly through retail channels. These categories often depend on strong distribution, compelling brand storytelling, consistent product quality, and supply chain execution.

By rebranding as Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc., we are making a clear statement to investors, partners, and entrepreneurs. We are committed to the FMCG markets where consumer loyalty, shelf presence, and operational discipline can define long term winners. This is not a cosmetic update. It is a strategic repositioning that strengthens clarity around our priorities.

Building With Resilience and Focus in FMCG

The past several years presented meaningful challenges for our company. Those challenges also provided clarity. We emerged with a renewed determination to reshape our approach and build a more deliberate operating model centered on Fast Moving Consumer Goods.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is being positioned as:



A holding company for consumer focused ventures across FMCG categories

An incubator and accelerator platform designed to identify, nurture, and scale high potential brands A partner to founders and operators pursuing commercialization through social commerce, ecommerce, wholesale distribution, and broader retail channels

We believe the fastest growing FMCG brands win by combining product quality with distribution intelligence. That is why we are developing an ecosystem that supports founders and operators through execution, not theory.

FMCG Incubator and Accelerator Services

As part of our incubator and accelerator model, we intend to provide a structured pathway to commercialization across the full lifecycle of a beverage or fast moving consumer goods brand. Services include:



Beverage and Fast Moving Consumer Goods research and development, including beverage formulation and development

Beverage and FMCG business modeling, including target market definition and sales strategy

Beverage and FMCG minimum viable product or MVP development

Bottling and manufacturing support, starting with samples

Online sales execution through ecommerce stores, Amazon, and other online retailers

Live selling strategy and execution on TikTok Shop

Wholesale distribution strategy and planning

Retail brick and mortar strategy and readiness Supply chain set up and ongoing management

Our objective is to help brands move from concept to revenue with fewer false starts, stronger planning, and better operational alignment. FMCG plans to own stock or warrants in the incubated companies, as well as commission from sales of their products. This is the foundation of the incubation and accelerator, to benefit from the upside potential of an exit strategy for all of our incubated brands.

Beverages Platform Under FMCG: Lucky To Be Beverages, Inc.

Through our joint venture Lucky To Be Beverages, Inc., in which we hold a fifty percent ownership interest, we are expanding our footprint in beverage manufacturing and FMCG brand support.

Lucky To Be Beverages focuses on white label and private label beverage manufacturing, supported by research and development and mentorship services intended to help emerging and established teams move from concept to commercialization.

Capabilities include beverage formulation, development, manufacturing, procurement, pick and pack services, and mentoring and consulting. The goal is to build long term relationships with brands and operators who value repeatability, speed, and quality.

FMCG Health and Wellness Research and Development: Green Star Labs, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (through it's Hempacco subsidiary) holds a minority ownership interest in Green Star Labs, Inc., which supports production across multiple categories. Green Star Labs operates a fifty thousand square foot facility and maintains certifications and registrations including NSF, GMP, Organic, and FDA over the counter, as described by the company.

These capabilities support product development and manufacturing across:



Nutritional supplements

Beauty and cosmetics Over the counter products where applicable

Hempacco, Co. Inc. HPCO Evaluating Strategic Alternatives

Due to regulatory developments that have impacted the economics and legality of certain hemp related products in some jurisdictions, Hempacco is evaluating strategic alternatives. As a standalone publicly traded entity, Hempacco is seeking opportunities that may include a merger, acquisition, or joint venture with technology and brand partners.

A Clear Vision Forward for Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Our transition to Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is a statement of intent. We are focusing the company around categories where product velocity, distribution reach, and operational execution matter. We believe our combination of portfolio strategy, commercialization services, and brand incubation can position us to pursue opportunities across beverages, health and wellness, and other high demand segments.

In the coming quarters, we will remain focused on execution, accountability, and transparent communication. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we progress through this transformation and report milestones as they occur.

Thank you for your trust and continued engagement.

Sincerely,

Sandro Piancone

Chief Executive Officer

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

