Honey Badger Silver Inc. Invites You To Join Us At The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

January 23, 2026 11:30 AM EST | Source: Cambridge House International

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF), Honey Badger Silver Inc. is a Canadian silver-focused exploration and development company with a portfolio of seven highly prospective projects across Canada, representing approximately 150 million ounces of silver equivalent. The company is focused on building long-term value through strategic acquisitions, exploration upside, and innovative partnerships, while positioning itself as a leveraged vehicle to silver and critical metals such as zinc and antimony in top-tier mining jurisdictions., would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #1027 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 25 - Monday January 26, 2026.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

This year's conference promises an array of exceptional opportunities, including exclusive keynote sessions featuring 120 renowned speakers, unparalleled networking with over 5,000 industry professionals and investors, and interactive exhibits showcasing groundbreaking innovations across the resource sector. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the commodities landscape, exploring emerging trends in precious metals, energy, critical minerals, and beyond.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicenter of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

Sonya Pekar

Investor Relations

6474988244

