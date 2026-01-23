MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lion Rock Resources to Attend 2026 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

January 23, 2026 2:28 PM EST | Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the " Company " or " Lion Rock ") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (" VRIC "), to be held January 25 to 26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia.

VRIC Event and Booth Details



Event: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026

Dates: January 25 to 26, 2026

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia Booth Number: 916

Lion Rock will have its leadership and technical personnel on site and looks forward to engaging with the investment and resource community. The Company welcomes attendees to visit Booth 916 to learn more about its exploration programs in South Dakota's Black Hills.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308

E: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.