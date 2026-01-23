Special Tribunal On Russian Aggression: Council Of Europe Secretary General Announces Creation Of Preparatory Team
"The Council of Europe, the European Commission, and the European External Action Service have signed an agreement to set up an advance team for the future Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. A key step towards strengthening accountability, preparing the tribunal's structures, and supporting justice for Ukraine," the statement reads.Read also: Von der Leyen unveils details of Prosperity Framework for Ukraine
As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Union has allocated the first EUR 10 million for the new Special Tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russia's leadership for their role in the war waged by Moscow against Ukraine.
