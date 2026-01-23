Russian Forces Carry Out Airstrikes On Kostiantynivka: Apartment Building, Bank Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to strike residential neighborhoods of our city. Two enemy airstrikes using FAB-250 glide bombs were recorded. Fortunately, no information about casualties has been received... As a result of the shelling, two civilian facilities were damaged – an apartment building and a bank building," he wrote.

He noted that specialists are currently unable to conduct a detailed inspection of the site due to the high threat of repeat strikes and significant activity of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the community's airspace.

Horbunov once again urged city residents not to put themselves and their loved ones at risk and to evacuate to safer regions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on Friday, January 23, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector near Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Photo: Serhii Horbunov, Facebook