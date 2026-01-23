Full Bail Amount Paid For Tymoshenko HACC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) HACC confirmed this information to Ukrinform.

"Yes, this is true," the court said.

On January 13, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced that they had exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in an attempt to bribe MPs for "correct" voting in favor of or against specific bills.

On January 14, Tymoshenko confirmed that searches had been conducted at the office of the Batkivshchyna party but rejected all accusations.

Zelensky: Tymoshenko's charges are not related to elections

NABU and SAPO notified the head of the parliamentary faction of suspicion in offering unlawful benefits to MPs.

On January 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko in the form of bail exceeding UAH 33 million.

On January 20, more than UAH 13 million of the more than UAH 33 million bail set by the court had already been paid.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.