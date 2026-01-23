UK Reacts To Zelensky's Davos Speech: Europe Must Strengthen Defense And Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sky News stated this in an article.

"As the 4th Anniversary of the invasion approaches we understand and share Zelensky's frustration on the barbaric war continuing," a UK government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that Britain has consistently taken decisive action in support of Ukraine, including leading the Coalition of the Willing and allocating GBP 1.2 billion in bilateral support and humanitarian assistance.

"While diplomacy continues, we stand by Ukraine to ensure defence," Downing Street emphasized.

When asked whether UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes Europe should do more, the government spokesperson said that the prime minister was "clear on a wider point."

"The PM is clear on a wider point: Europe needs to step up on defence and security. The key protagonist is Putin who could end war immediately," the spokesperson said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Europe for avoiding active action today, including the lack of punishment for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and ineffective countermeasures against Russia's shadow fleet.

He also noted that Europe likes to discuss the future, but avoids acting today.

Commenting on Zelensky's remarks about Europe's indecisiveness, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that Europe today provides virtually all support to Ukraine, and that Europeans have formed the final package of security guarantees and an exit from the war for negotiations.

