Russians Continue Redeploying Airborne Troops To Orikhiv Direction Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"So far, this redeployment of Russian airborne units to the Orikhiv direction is ongoing. In particular, from the Prydniprovske or Kherson direction, the enemy is currently transferring units of the 299th and 219th airborne regiments to these areas in order to maintain the intensity and tempo of their assault actions," Voloshyn said.

Russian troops trying to encircle Huliaipole – military spokesperson

At the same time, according to the spokesperson, the enemy is withdrawing units in the opposite direction that have suffered significant losses.

"In the opposite direction, they are moving those units that we have already badly worn down, those that will remain there to recover," Voloshyn said.

He also expressed hope for further strikes against enemy forces.

"We hope that we will also wear down these units and destroy them all," he concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day, January 22, in the Orikhiv sector the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Plavni.

Photo: ArmyInform