Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Drone

Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Drone


2026-01-23 03:19:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy struck the Industrialnyi district with a combat drone. We are specifying the consequences," the post reads.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv at 17:08.

MENAFN23012026000193011044ID1110642654



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search