Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Drone
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy struck the Industrialnyi district with a combat drone. We are specifying the consequences," the post reads.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv at 17:08.
