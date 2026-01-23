War Update: 59 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, providing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, January 23, Ukrinform reports.

Russian artillery today struck Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, and Ryzhivka in Sumy region.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the invaders dropped two glide bombs and fired 27 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, five combat engagements occurred. Russian forces attacked in the areas of Prilipka and Vovchanski Khutory toward Nesterne and Sonine. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions today.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Novoselivka and Yampil toward Lyman, Stavky, and Dibrova. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, the invaders have not conducted offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian attempts to break through defenses in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka toward Illinivka and Stepanivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, Russian forces made 22 attempts to push defenders from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia toward Shevchenko and Novopavlivka. Some engagements are still ongoing in certain locations.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian forces stopped three assault attempts by the invaders in the areas of Oleksandrohrad and Zlahoda toward Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russian army tried 11 times to advance on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Solodke and Huliaipole toward Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Varvarivka.

Enemy aviation struck Vozdvizhivka, Dolynka, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders are repelling Russian attacks toward Pavlivka.

Enemy airstrike also hit Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russians have not conducted offensive actions today.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces are attempting to encircle Huliaipole.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade