Ukrainian Drone Operators Destroy Russian Artillery, Radar Station

This was reported by the Third Army Corps of the AFU on Telegram, along with a video of the operation.

“Kamikaze drones of the Third Corps detected and destroyed concealed artillery pieces and the 'Aistyonok' radar station, which was used to observe our artillery and mortar positions,” the military said.

“They also eliminated a 'LAT' with enemy personnel, destroyed shelters, and neutralized infantry in the field. The FATUM unit of the 60th Brigade carried out the operation,” the statement added.

