Ukrainian Drone Operators Destroy Russian Artillery, Radar Station
“Kamikaze drones of the Third Corps detected and destroyed concealed artillery pieces and the 'Aistyonok' radar station, which was used to observe our artillery and mortar positions,” the military said.
“They also eliminated a 'LAT' with enemy personnel, destroyed shelters, and neutralized infantry in the field. The FATUM unit of the 60th Brigade carried out the operation,” the statement added.Read also: Air assault troops hit two Russian howitzers near Myrnohrad with FPV drones
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, operators of the Sky Hawks strike UAV company of the 4th Border Guard Detachment hit 14 Russian enemy shelters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment