Zelensky On Energy: There Are Results In Recovery, But Situation Remains Very Complicated

"I also held a special energy selector meeting – every day begins in this format. Repair crews, emergency services, energy companies, the State Emergency Service of Ukrain – everyone is working around the clock, and there are results in the restoration. However, the situation remains very difficult overall, especially in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv. We have separately analyzed the situation in Odesa," said the President.

Zelensky noted the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs:“Everything is as clear and specific as possible regarding the supply of generators and equipment, real assistance to cities, and most of all to Kyiv, as well as heating and support centers for people. Unfortunately, many buildings in the capital still have no heating. The maximum number of teams and equipment are being used to help people.”

The President also thanked each country and all the leaders who are providing assistance.

“There are already packages, and there will be more, specifically energy packages. The EU and separately Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Britain, Japan, America - thank you to all of you who are with us, who are with Ukraine,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, January 22, 2026, was the most difficult day for Ukraine's energy syste since the blackout in November 2022, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

Photo: OP