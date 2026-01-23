Avalanche In Lower Chitral Claims Nine Of A Family Child Rescued Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

During heavy snowfall in the areas of Seregal, Damil, and Arandu in Lower Chitral, an avalanche struck a residential house, resulting in 10 members of the same family being buried under the debris.

According to local sources, the affected house belonged to Bacha Khan, son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Bala. Rescue operations were launched with the help of local residents and security forces personnel.

During the operation, the bodies of nine people were recovered from the rubble, while an 8-year-old child was rescued alive in an injured condition.

The injured child was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Search and relief operations for others continued.

Those who lost their lives include Bacha Khan, his wife, and their seven children. Rescue efforts faced difficulties due to heavy snowfall and extreme cold weather in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took notice of the incident in Damil, Lower Chitral, and directed the concerned authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

He also instructed that immediate relief and an assistance package be provided to the affected families, and that additional machinery and staff be deployed to restore roads in snow-affected areas.