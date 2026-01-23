Blast At Peace Committee Leader's Home During Wedding Claims Five Lives

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Dera Ismail Khan: A suicide blast occurred during a wedding ceremony at the home of Peace Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud in the Qureshi Mor area, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and leaving several others injured, according to initial reports.

Police said the explosion took place while the wedding event was underway at Noor Alam Mehsud's house, spreading fear and panic throughout the area. The intensity of the blast also damaged nearby buildings.

As soon as the incident was reported, police, Rescue 1122, and Bomb Disposal Squad teams rushed to the scene and began relief operations. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Police stated that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while investigations are ongoing to determine the nature of the blast and identify those responsible.

Following the explosion, an emergency has been declared at the DHQ Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, where doctors and medical staff have been put on high alert.

According to police, the number of casualties may rise, and security agencies are closely monitoring the situation.