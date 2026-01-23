Azerbaijan's MFA Holds Strategic Meeting On Diplomatic Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A broad meeting of the collegium was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on January 23, 2026, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting was attended by the senior leadership of the MFA as well as heads of its structural departments.

During the session, discussions focused on the work carried out by the MFA over the course of 2025 in line with the foreign policy course set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as key priorities for 2026. Issues on the agenda included bilateral and multilateral cooperation, economic, climate, and humanitarian diplomacy, international assistance efforts, diplomatic activities in the post-conflict period, the protection of the rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani citizens abroad, and matters related to the organization of the MFA's activities. Following the discussions, relevant instructions were issued.