Azerbaijan's MFA Holds Strategic Meeting On Diplomatic Priorities
The meeting was attended by the senior leadership of the MFA as well as heads of its structural departments.
During the session, discussions focused on the work carried out by the MFA over the course of 2025 in line with the foreign policy course set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as key priorities for 2026. Issues on the agenda included bilateral and multilateral cooperation, economic, climate, and humanitarian diplomacy, international assistance efforts, diplomatic activities in the post-conflict period, the protection of the rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani citizens abroad, and matters related to the organization of the MFA's activities. Following the discussions, relevant instructions were issued.
