Iran Positions Itself As Peace Partner In South Caucasus - Official
Recalling past events, Jalalzadeh stated that Iran stood alongside Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.
“Supreme Religious Leader Ali Khamenei has also stated that Karabakh is Azerbaijani land. During the Second Karabakh War, a statement was adopted in our parliament,” he said.
Jalalzadeh emphasized that Iran has consistently declared its role as a partner for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. "Tehran has supported the establishment of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia that are in line with the national interests of both countries," he added.
