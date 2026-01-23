Iran Positions Itself As Peace Partner In South Caucasus - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran considers itself a partner for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, said Vahid Jalalzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, during a friendly meeting with media representatives, Trend reports.

Recalling past events, Jalalzadeh stated that Iran stood alongside Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

“Supreme Religious Leader Ali Khamenei has also stated that Karabakh is Azerbaijani land. During the Second Karabakh War, a statement was adopted in our parliament,” he said.

Jalalzadeh emphasized that Iran has consistently declared its role as a partner for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. "Tehran has supported the establishment of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia that are in line with the national interests of both countries," he added.