Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Positions Itself As Peace Partner In South Caucasus - Official

Iran Positions Itself As Peace Partner In South Caucasus - Official


2026-01-23 03:19:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Iran considers itself a partner for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, said Vahid Jalalzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, during a friendly meeting with media representatives, Trend reports.

Recalling past events, Jalalzadeh stated that Iran stood alongside Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

“Supreme Religious Leader Ali Khamenei has also stated that Karabakh is Azerbaijani land. During the Second Karabakh War, a statement was adopted in our parliament,” he said.

Jalalzadeh emphasized that Iran has consistently declared its role as a partner for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. "Tehran has supported the establishment of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia that are in line with the national interests of both countries," he added.

MENAFN23012026000187011040ID1110642638



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search