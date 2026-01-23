Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran, Azerbaijan Strengthen Transport And Communication Ties - Official

2026-01-23 03:19:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Thirty years ago, we created the Araz Corridor for our Azerbaijani brothers, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, said during a friendly meeting with media representatives, Trend reports.

He emphasized that both countries respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Azerbaijani officials constantly ask us about the Araz corridor. We will expand the highway there and make it four lanes. We hope to open the Kalale-Agband railway in March, and these communications will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries,” the Iranian official added.

