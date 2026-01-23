403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, Azerbaijan Strengthen Transport And Communication Ties - Official
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Thirty years ago, we created the Araz Corridor for our Azerbaijani brothers, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, said during a friendly meeting with media representatives, Trend reports.
He emphasized that both countries respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment