Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Introduces Unified QR Payment System

Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Introduces Unified QR Payment System


2026-01-23 03:18:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank has launched a Unified QR code for businesses, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the new solution allows merchants to accept cashless payments using a single QR code through applications of various banks and payment services, streamlining payment acceptance across platforms.

Under the system's terms, the commission rate is set at 0.25%, while funds are credited to merchants' accounts within one business day. The Unified QR code supports payments via Uzcard, Humo, and Visa.

As of July 1, 2026, the Unified QR code will become mandatory for businesses in Uzbekistan as part of the transition to a standardized cashless payment infrastructure.

MENAFN23012026000187011040ID1110642635



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search