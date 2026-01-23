Hashemite Charity, Al-Monasara Commitee Continue Daily Bread Distribution To Families In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordanian Al Monasara Islamic Zakat Committee for Palestinian People, continue to distribute bread on a daily basis to affected families in the southern, northern, and central areas of the Gaza Strip.According to a statement issued by the organization on Friday, this cooperation aims to meet the basic food needs of families in Gaza and to provide the minimum requirements for a dignified life, within the framework of ongoing coordination with charitable and humanitarian institutions.Since the onset of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization has continued to implement numerous relief and humanitarian projects, seeking to reach the largest possible number of families across different areas of the Strip and to alleviate the severity of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are facing.